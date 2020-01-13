Man Arrested after Hours-Long Standoff in Sauk Centre

A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after an hours-long standoff in Sauk Centre, Minnesota where police say a child was inside the home and a gun was fired.

Officers say they were first called around 6:30 a.m. to the scene on the 600 block of Pine Street South.

According to investigators, the initial call was from a woman who said her husband had assaulted her and made other threats. When officers arrived, they learned a 9-year-old child was inside the residence with the suspect.

At that point, officers began what turned out to be an hours-long standoff where officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. Around noon, the man allowed the child to leave the home.

But, as negotiations continued, police say the suspect fired one shot out of his home. Finally, around 2:20 p.m., he agreed to surrender and was taken into custody without injury.

That man has been taken into custody on charges including terroristic threats, domestic assault, and assault. The woman who made the initial call for the home and the 9-year-old child were not hurt.