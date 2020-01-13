Semi cut in half after hit by train in Benson County, ND

BENSON COUNTY, N.D. – A man is hurt after a train and semi collide in Benson County, North Dakota.

It happened around 1 3/4 miles west of York at 12:35 Monday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says the semi was heading south on 47th Avenue Northeast and the driver failed to stop at the crossing and the train hit the truck. The trailer was ripped in half.

The crossing was blocked for more than four hours.

The driver of the semi, 35-year-old Joseph Hendrix of Knox was taken to a Rugby hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The BNSF crew was not hurt.

Hendrix faces driving under suspension and failing to stop for a railroad crossing charges.