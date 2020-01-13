Three Arrested after Brief Pursuit in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Three people were arrested after fleeing from Grand Forks Police shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Police attempted to stop an SUV in the 500 block of North 5th Street when the driver began to flee.

The vehicle was stopped using a PIT maneuver in the 900 block of North Washington Street. Two people exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but were quickly stopped by officers and taken into custody. Two other passengers were also taken into custody.

The driver, 38-year-old Christopher McPhail, is facing multiple charges including fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The other passengers, 44-year-old Jesse Allard and 28-year-old Karin Alley, were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. The fourth person in the vehicle was released without charges.