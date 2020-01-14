Allegiant Plans Non-Stop Flights from Fargo to Nashville

The new service begins June 4.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO)–Allegiant Air is planning to provide non-stop flights between Fargo and Nashville beginning in June.

The flights from Hector International Airport will be offered twice each week. The new service begins June 4.

“We’ve worked with Allegiant Air over the last couple of years to add this market as Nashville is a popular destination for travelers of all ages and demographics” according to Fargo Airport Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.

The Fargo route is one of several new seasonal flights being offered across the country.