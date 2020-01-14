Becker County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Report of Fake Officer

The man is described as being 25 to 30-years-old, 6 feet tall with a goatee beard.

CUBA TOWNSHIP, Minn.–The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a woman was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.

The woman was driving north on County Highway 7 when the vehicle in front of her activated white and blue lights in the rear window. She drove in front of the vehicle and pulled over.

A man approached the woman’s vehicle and said she had a broken taillight. He asked for her identification and to step out of the vehicle.

When the woman asked to see the man’s law enforcement credentials, he returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

The man is described as being 25 to 30-years-old, 6 feet tall with a goatee beard. He was wearing a black winter hat and dark jacket with a radio microphone on the lapel of the jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 218-847-2661. If you feel you are being stopped by someone who is not law enforcement, call 9-1-1 immediately and report the incident.