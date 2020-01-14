Caribou opens on NDSU campus

The shop opened its doors at seven this morning.

FARGO, N.D. – Even before the doors opened, students, faculty and staff were already waiting in line to get their first coffee of the day.

The store is located on the first floor of the Memorial Union.

They chose the location because it is central to campus with about 10,000 people walking in and out of the building everyday.

“Caribou has a really large following in the community and in the region. And they also have a great product. It’s well known by our students and our staff and faculty. So, we just thought it would be a great fit for NDSU and our customers,” says Katie Tarter, the Director of Dining, NDSU

In addition to offering coffee, the shop has Einstein bagels, donuts, sandwiches, and a lot of grab and go items.