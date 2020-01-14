Child Left Unresponsive after Vehicle Crashes into Snowplow

WADENA COUNTY, Minn.–A three-year-old child was unresponsive after a vehicle rear-ended a snowplow on County Road 23 in Wadena County.

The Wadena Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and found the driver and an unresponsive child awaiting medical attention in a different vehicle.

The driver told authorities that he did not see the snowplow prior to the collision. All parties involved were wearing seatbelts and the airbags deployed.

The driver and the child were transported to a hospital in Park Rapids. Police say the child was responsive by the time the ambulance left the scene of the crash.