LIVE: Hotdish For Veterans

Hotdish Competition Benefiting Veterans Honor Flight Of ND/MN

Flex your hot dish skills while helping send local veterans on the trip of a lifetime.

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is hosting a hot dish competition Sunday, January 26th at the Moorhead V-F-W.

Anyone can drop off their hot dish the day of the event to be judged. No registration required.

Our buddy Rob Kupec will be one of the judges.

There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.

In 2020, they’re adding a third flight based out of Grand Forks.

Honor Flight organizers spend months tirelessly raising money to help send these veterans to Washington D.C. for free.

Honor Flight organizer Lori Ishaug explains, “All that money goes to the honor flight. It takes $150,000 to put on one flight, so we try to figure out different fundraisers to make the money to pay for the flight.”

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN has helped nearly 1,500 veterans see monuments in Washington, D.C. built in their honor.