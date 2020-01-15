No Charges Filed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Grand Forks

UPDATE: No charges will be filed in the hit-and-run incident that happened in a Hugo’s parking lot on Tuesday.

The Grand Forks Police Department identified the driver who left the scene as 63-year-old Naomi Koehn of Grafton, N.D.

Koehn was cooperative and told police she didn’t realize she had struck anyone.

She was driving a Honda CRV that did not sustain any damage.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck someone in a parking lot at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police talked to a witness who said a white SUV similar to a Honda CRV was backing out of a parking spot at Hugo’s on 1750 32nd Avenue South when it struck the 87-year-old victim.

The driver of the SUV, described as an older white woman, drove away appearing to not have noticed she struck the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-787-8000.