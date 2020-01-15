NDSU Men’s Basketball Wins Game One of Two Game Home Stand

Beat South Dakota 72-70

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball overcomes a 19-point deficit in the first half to take the lead at half time.

Forward Tyson Ward then draw the foul and made a free throw to end the game and the eventual win over South Dakota, 72-70.

Guard Tyree Eady had a career-high 18 points on 4-7 shooting from three point land.

Guard Vinnie Shahid led all Bison scorers with 21. Ward finished with 14.

Next up, a match up with North Dakota at the SHAC Saturday afternoon.