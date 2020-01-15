NDSU’s Lance Highlights Six Bison as FCS All-Americans

FARGO, N.D. — (NDSU Athletics) Offensive Player of the Year Trey Lance highlighted six selections from North Dakota State on the Phil Steele FCS All-America Team announced Wednesday, Jan. 15. Lance and three other Bison freshmen were named to the Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America Team.

Lance, a quarterback from Marshall, Minn., set the NCAA all-divisions record for most passing attempts in a full season without an interception. In 16 games, Lance went 192 of 287 passing for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also led the Bison with 1,100 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.

Bison junior left tackle Dillon Radunz was named Phil Steele’s FCS Offensive Lineman of the Year. Senior right guard Zack Johnson and senior defensive end Derrek Tuszka made the FCS All-America first team, junior linebacker Jabril Cox was second team and senior tight end Ben Ellefson was named to the fourth team.