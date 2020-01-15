Two Injured in Crash Near Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A two-vehicle crash three miles west of Grand Forks left two people injured.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 12th Avenue NE and 16th Street NE at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the driver, 26-year-old Tanner Ault, and his passenger, 21-year-old Emmitt Ault, were traveling southbound when they failed to see a stop sign and crashed into 83-year-old Russell Anderson.

Anderson’s vehicle rolled into the ditch southeast of the intersection. Emmitt Ault and Russell Anderson received non-life-threatening injuries. Tanner Ault was uninjured. Charges are pending against him.