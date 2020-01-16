Demi Lovato to Sing National Anthem at the Super Bowl

The NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance.

NEW YORK–Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The NFL and Fox on Thursday announced the performance, which will take place ahead of the big game on Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

A week before the Super Bowl, Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.