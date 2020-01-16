Public Hearing Discusses Rising Levels of Elements Found in Red River

Since the early 2000's the amount of phosphorus and nitrogen in the Red River has been increasing

While the nutrients found in the river may not be harmful, a commission has been researching the impacts and wants to hear from the community.

The National Joint Commission monitors rivers that flow in and out of the country’s northern border and wants to propose a plan to limit the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus found in the river.

The increased levels of the nutrients could eventually lead to frequent and severe outbreaks of algae on the river and Lake Winnepeg.

“We’re here to hear if it is problematic. The boundary waters treaty of 1909 under which we were created basically prohibits one country from sending pollution to the other side that harms them or impacts them negatively,” says IJC commissioner Rob Sisson.

“And we look at issues on the water so we try not to do any harm to each other and our countries and have boards that work for us in different areas. So in this area we have the international Red River board which monitors things and looks at the water flowing north into Canada,” says another IJC commissioner Lance Yohe.

The mayors of Thief River Falls and Moorhead were the first to take the microphone and voice their concerns over the cost of targeting specific parts of the river.

The IJC also wants to hear your comments which you can submit online until February 28th. A link to submit your comment can be found here.