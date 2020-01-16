West Fargo Fire Department Wants You to Adopt a Fire Hydrant

WEST FARGO, N.D. – For the first time this winter the department is allowing you sign up online to take care of a specific hydrant in the city.

You can do it by yourself or enlist friends to help make sure the hydrants across the city are clear after snow storms.

The city can check the website to tell with hydrants are clear in case of emergency.

“There’s two thousand hydrants in the city of West Fargo. You can go in and look and see how many have been adopted, who they’ve been adopted by or what team names, we’re hoping it turns into maybe a good friendly neighborhood competition that would benefit the whole city if something were to happen,” says West Fargo fire chief Dan Fuller.

A link to adopt a hydrant can be found here.