West Fargo hockey takes down rival Sheyenne

The Packers defeated the Mustangs 7-2

WEST FARGO, N.D. — In a rivalry game between the two West Fargo high schools, West Fargo took down Sheyenne 7-2.

While the Packers finished on top, the Mustangs struck first. Cooper Freije got the scoring started with a goal about six minutes into the first.

West Fargo was quick to answer back. Brayden Jacobson evened things out with a goal of his own. Later in the period, with the Packers on the power play, Jackson Prochnow netted one off an assist from Caleb Roehrich to send West Fargo into the first intermission up 2-1.