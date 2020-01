Coach of the Week: Fargo North-South Hockey’s Chad Christensen

Fargo North-South Hockey's Chad Christensen IS THE KVRR COACH OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. —Fargo North-South Hockey coach Chad Christensen has led the Spartans to a 12 1 and 1 record and the best team in the state.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin sits down with Coach Christensen to talk about what’s gone well this season.