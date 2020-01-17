NDSU – UND Basketball Game Moved to Sunday Due to Weather

FARGO, ND — Weather conditions in Fargo have forced the postponement of Saturday’s men’s basketball game against North Dakota and changed the time of Sunday’s women’s game between the two schools.

A doubleheader between NDSU and North Dakota will take place on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The men will tip at 1 p.m., followed by the women’s game at 3:30 p.m.

A separate ticket will be needed for both games.

With campus closed on Friday, tickets are available at GoBison.com/Tickets until Sunday.

The ticket office will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The Bison Cup track meet will go on as scheduled on Saturday, with field events beginning at 11 a.m. and running events starting at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.