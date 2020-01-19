City Of Fargo Asking People To Not Park Downtown Overnight

FARGO, N.D. — The City Of Fargo is asking people to clear out of downtown overnight as plows try and clean the area.

Starting at 2 AM vehicles parked in downtown district avenues will be impounded to ensure that the plows can get their job down.

This includes all avenues between 1st Ave. S. and 6th Ave. N. from 2nd St. to University Drive.

People are being encouraged to park in the city’s parking ramps and surface lots in the downtown area.

City officials say it costs them time when they are parked cars blocking their routes.

“We don’t have time to go back and clean up where a parked vehicle was left we are going to do it one time and we will remove any vehicles in our way hopefully the number is zero,” Supervisor of Fargo Public Works, Lee Anderson said.