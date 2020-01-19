Local group stresses action on climate change

Red River Valley Climate Action was founded after the September 2019 climate strikes took place

FARGO, N.D. — A recently-founded group in the metro wants local politicians to take action on climate change.

Red River Valley Climate Action hosted a meeting at the Red Raven Espresso Parlor in Fargo to discuss strategies on getting the group’s message heard.

An upcoming goal for the group is to campaign for a climate emergency declaration in Fargo-Moorhead.

One member says the issue of climate change is not a bipartisan one.

“It seems that everybody realizes that the science of climate change, there’s a consensus that this is a real problem. This is real. That’s not really up for debate anymore, and everybody wants to have a healthy community and a livable future for our children,” says Neva Francis.

The next group meeting will be held February 2nd.

Find more information on Red River Valley Climate Action by visiting the group’s Facebook page.