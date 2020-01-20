West Fargo Asks for Public’s Help on Redevelopment Project

Officials say the Ninth Street East Corridor needs improvement

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo is asking for the public’s help in improving an area of the city that officials say needs better traffic flow.

The Ninth Street East corridor from 13th Avenue East to 12th Avenue Northeast is the area they’re focusing on.

Representatives from West Fargo, the Fargo-Moorhead Council of Government and Apex Engineering gathered at West Fargo City Hall to hear from the community on possible changes to the corridor.

That could include different intersection configurations, traffic control and pedestrian walkways.

“It’s extremely important to get as much feedback as we can because we can’t see all the nuances that they see as they live it everyday, so it is extremely critical to get as much public feedback, whether it’s negative or positive. We just need the feedback,” says West Fargo city engineer Dustin Scott.

Scott says it’s too early to determine how much funding the project would require.