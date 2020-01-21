NDHP Responds to Multiple Crashes in Fargo on Tuesday

No serious injuries have been reported as of 3 p.m.

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol has responded to over 40 vehicle related incidents since 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say they have received calls for over 20 crashes and more than 20 vehicles sliding off the road in the metro. No serious injuries have been reported as of 3 p.m.

NDHP is urging drivers to be cautions as the roads will continue to be icy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Drivers should also be on the lookout for “black ice” which tends to build up on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas.