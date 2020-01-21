New Ways To Vote Early in ND Democratic Presidential Primary

FARGO, N.D. – Early voting is underway in North Dakota for the Democratic Presidential Primary and the Dem-NPL has a new initiative that makes voting more accessible.

Until February 25th, any eligible voter in North Dakota may request a mail-in balllot for the primary.

Those ballots must be in the mail by March 5th.

Voters will see 13 candidates on the ballot including Democrat front-runners Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.