North Dakota Women’s Basketball “Getting Back to the Little Details” After Three-Game Losing Streak

Started out 3-0 in conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota women’s basketball is going through a rough patch. UND came out on fire in conference playing winning their first three Summit League match ups before dropping the next three.

In the last two losses against South Dakota state and North Dakota State, the Fighting Hawks gave up the most points allowed all season. With freshman making up 42 percent of the scoring, the team said getting back to the little details with aspects like defense will help all facets of the game moving forward.

“Take pride in our defense a little bit more. Realize that our defense fuels our offense because when we get stops and are able to run and running and gunning is kind of our thing,” Guard Maggie Manson said. “Its kind of our mojo. When we are playing good defense and doing that we can get our offense going rather than the other way around.”

“The success lies on the details for the team. There were some things we did really well for a while and then we turned around and didn’t do them,” head coach Travis Brewster said. “The other part about playing the game is you have to be more aware in my opinion of situations. I didn’t think we did a good job of that.”

The Fighting Hawks can feed off the home crowd as the next their next two games are at the Betty Friday and Sunday.