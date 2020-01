Van Collides With Northern – Cass School Bus

ARTHUR, N.D. (KFGO) – No injuries were reported when a van rear-ended a Northern-Cass School bus south of Arthur Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Tim Briggeman tells KFGO, there were two students and two adults on the bus and one person in the van.

The van driver was cited for care required.

The bus, which was on its route to pick up students, slowed to make a turn off Highway 18 onto a side road when it was struck by the van.