Women Connect Hosts Event To Empower Women

Amazon Best Seller Marissa Orr was the headliner for the event.

FARGO, N.D .- After quitting her job, Marissa Orr went after her dreams and published a book called “Lean Out: The Truth about Women, Power and the Workplace”, which is an Amazon Best Seller.

She made an appearance at Women Connect in Fargo to talk about her journey as well as encourage other women to follow their dreams.

She also spoke about the different dynamics between men and women in the workplace.

Men speak to establish authority, and are more likely to say opinions and facts, women apologize more often with qualifiers like: “I’m not an expert, but,” says Marissa Orr.

Women’s Role in Leadership is the topic of the next Women Connect event on February 27.