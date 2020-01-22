NDSU Extension holds Soil and Soil Water Workshop

This is the 25th Soil Workshop put on by NDSU Extension

FARGO, N.D. — Farmers and crop advisors from across the region were at the FargoDome on Wednesday to get an update on all things soil thanks to NDSU extension.

The 25th soil and soil water worskshop is aimed to deliver continued education units to crop production specialists. The all-day event showcases several speakers, including North Dakota state faculty, who explain their research studies to other professionals in the field.

Winter is the ideal time to hold this workshop, as it gives crop specialists a chance to prepare for the upcoming season.

“It’s a good update in what is going on in spoil science,” NDSU Professor of soil science Dave Franzen said. “Recently, in the last few years we have revived our nutrient management or fertilizer recommendations. We have several people talking about ways to keep our soil healthier, ways to maybe deal with these ruts during harvest time this last year.”