NDSU Wrestling Seeing Growth On Mats As Season Progresses

Bison looking for improvement each week

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Wrestling is two days away from its first match up in two weeks. After some rest, the slate will be a grind. Six of their next seven matches will be with in the Big 12 Conference.

Sitting at 3 and 3 on the season, the Bison opened up Big 12 play with Wyoming and struggled coming out with two weight class wins.

The first six matches had their growing pains but as the toughest part of the schedule approaches, head coach Roger Kish says seeing growth on the mats from his wrestlers each week determines the best result come season’s end.

“We are continuously trying to improve and make progression in our wrestling, techniques and development and our wrestling IQ’s,” Kish said. “Finding ways to improve every week has been our theme here and each individual has been doing a good job of improving in their own rights too.”

Just keep wrestling and a lot of our losses have came just because we didn’t wrestle the full match finish out the seven minutes, redshirt freshman Jared Franek said. “Our identity is just to be wrestling through every position and wrestle to the last second.”

The next time the Bison will be back on the mats is Friday night at the SHAC against Oklahoma.