Fargo Native and NFL Player Connor McGovern Announces Inaugural Fargo Able Games

The all-inclusive fitness competition will take place on April 3rd-4th at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Able games connects world-class athletes and everyday people with disabled individuals in the form of competition.

Fargo native and Denver Broncos lineman Connor McGovern and TNT Kids Fitness announced the launch of the charity event, which will take place at Scheels Arena April 3rd and 4th.

It is a competition of functional fitness for youth and adults and those with a full range of abilities. The goal being to promote inclusion.

“For me to be able to help people that really don’t have an opportunity to be physically active be physically active, it is really special,” McGovern said. “That is why when Kim brought this to me, I was like ‘This is what I want to do’ because I couldn’t imagine a life without physical activity so I want to make sure everyone has that opportunity.”

You can sign up at Ablegames.org. All proceeds go to funding more opportunities for special-needs athletes at TNT Fitness.