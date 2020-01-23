Fire damages Fargo’s Elim Rehab and Care Center

The fire started in the attic and spread through the roof. There were no injuries.

FARGO, N.D. — Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Fargo Fire Department responded to a call at Elim Rehab and Care Center.

“Crews when they arrived, they had heavy smoke,” Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen said. “The fire doors activated, the sprinklers system activated. We believe that that was helpful to holding it in place to where it was at.”

The fire was large enough for Fargo to enlist the help of surrounding cities. Both West Fargo and Moorhead fire departments were on scene as well as 25 paramedics to assist.

While there is not yet a cause to the fire, it was believed to have started in the attic of the building and ultimately broke through the roof.

“The damage right now is very significant. We have had some of the roof has collapsed. There are no injuries which is a good thing at this point,” Dirksen revealed.

All 115 residents of the care center were evacuated immediately and brought to the chapel of the building. Additionally, the daycare center located inside of the Elim building was evacuated and the children were moved to the Eagles Elementary school located next door.

“The residents are safe. We spent a little time in the chapel, they were singing and very happy so everybody seemed really at ease in the midst of this,” Elim Chaplain David Juve said. “Great team here at Elim who serve us well and immediately all of our staff jumped on board.”

With all residents moved to a safe area, Elim is now in the process of finding their patients a place to relocate. The staff is working with the department of health and the county to secure their residents a new home until the damage is repaired.

“There is really no concern for the residents. The smoke has dissipated. Everybody is safe, we don’t have any danger of the fire moving,” said Dirksen. “The good thing about fire in the winter time is the snow is around so there is no danger to the immediate neighborhoods.”

Fargo fire said they will likely be sticking around through the night to make sure things don’t start up again over night. Salvation army was already on scene to provide care and food for the crews.