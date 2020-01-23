Grand Forks Man Sentenced for Possessing Child Porn

The judge sentenced Nicholas Bartholome to nine years in federal prison

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks man has been given nine years in federal prison for possessing child porn.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte sentenced 28-year-old Nicholas Bartholome to 10 years supervised release following that sentence.

Bartholome was also ordered to pay $200 in special assessments to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Between August 2017 and May 2018, Bartholome made multiple requests for online pictures and videos of child pornography.