Jackknifed Semi Causes Traffic Jam on I-94

Troopers are working to open both lanes as quickly as possible.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–A jackknifed semi has caused traffic to come to a standstill on I-94 eastbound between Casselton and mapleton.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says no injuries have been reported.

