The Salvation Army bell ringers raise close to $900,000

The organization says 2019 red kettle season was a success

FARGO, N.D. — The Salvation Army Fargo announces its 2019 red kettle season raised a little over 895,000 dollars.

That’s roughly 5,000 dollars short of the organization’s 900,000 dollar goal.

More than 1,000 bell ringers from across the community put in nearly 8,000 volunteer hours this past holiday season.

Although a couple snowstorms impacted the number of donations on some days, Major Jerry O’Neil says the season was an overall success.

“That’s what really this is all about. The Christmas campaign, the services, the different things like that. It isn’t about how many meals did we serve last year or how many rents did we pay. It’s about what legitimate impact did we make in our community,” says Major O’Neil.

All funds collected through the kettles will be used for services The Salvation Army provides to people in need throughout the year.