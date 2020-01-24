Coach of the Week: NDSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Richman

Richman discusses his team's season to this point

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s basketball has really turned their season around since the end of non-conference play.

In their last 11 contests, the Bison are winners of their last eight sitting at second place in the Summit League behind South Dakota State.

With 10 games left in the regular season, KVRR’s Nick Couzin had the opportunity to talk with head coach Dave Richman about the team’s turnaround, the success of forward Tyson Ward as of late and what’s to come for the rest of Summit League conference play.