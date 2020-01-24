East Grand Forks girls hockey defeats Fargo North-South

The Green Wave defeated North-South 5-2

FARGO, N.D. — In a cross-state matchup, East Grand Forks girls hockey had a big third period to complete a comeback win over Fargo North-South.

North-South started off early. Goals from Jerica Friese and Josie Hell put North-South up 2-0 in the second period.

However, the Green Wave started to answer shortly after. On the power play, Kate Johnson scored off a rebounded shot to cut their deficit in half.

In the third period, East Grand Forks added four more goals to take over the lead and cap off the win.