Fargo Cass Public Quells Worries Over Coronavirus Popping Up In Valley

The CDC has China at a level 1 watch, meaning people need to take normal precautions when traveling into the country.

FARGO, N.D. — The coronavirus that’s spreading across China is leaving people in the valley wondering if they should be worried about the disease coming here.

Fargo Cass Public Health says the disease, which has infected over 400 people in China, is not going to have an effect on our area.

The CDC has China at a level 1 watch, meaning people need to take normal precautions when traveling into the country.

Travelers coming from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, are required to go through medical screenings and are given a card in case they show any symptoms.

“The CDC would also notify the local health department to let them know that, hey you have a possible contact or traveler from that region. You just wanna follow up with them for the next 14 days to make sure they don’t have symptoms,” Field Supervisor Of Cass Public Health Brenton Nesemeier said.

Nesemeier says it is safe to travel to the country of China, but to just avoid traveling into Wuhan.

Meanwhile, The Minnesota Department of Health says it has sent in two samples from patients in Minnesota to the CDC to test for Coronavirus.

The CDC has confirmed two cases of it in the U.S. in Washington State and Chicago. Both patients had recently visited Wuhan.

The results for the Minnesota patients could take several days. In the meantime, the ill persons have been isolated to prevent others from becoming sick.