Fargo Police Warn of IRS Scams Amid Tax Season

They say thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police are reminding people to be on the lookout for scams when the IRS starts accepting 2019 tax filings next week.

In the latest tax scam, scammers claim to be able to suspend or cancel Social Security Numbers for an unpaid tax bill. Police say it is just another con to frighten people into returning “robocall” voicemails.

The IRS will not contact taxpayers by email, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information.

Fargo Police say the IRS will never call to demand immediate payment using specific payment methods, ask a taxpayer to make a payment to a person or organization other than the U.S. Treasury or threaten to immediately bring in local law-enforcement.