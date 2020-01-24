Fargo’s Elim Care & Rehab Center Working To Help Displaced Residents

Staff say it's still too early for them to know the full details of all the damages and the time it will take to get the building up and running.

FARGO, N.D. — Engulfing flames left a toll on the Elim Rehab Center in South Fargo, 115 residents were displaced after everything had settled.

Workers at the center say it’s been a long process to get people adjusted.

“It’s a concentrated effort that went really well, and of course working in this community, has been extraordinary with the coalition of teams working together to make this work really almost flawlessly,” Elim Chaplain David Juve said.

The residents were sent out to the facilities, including in Mayville and Wahpeton, to help with transition some of the staff accompanied and visited the residents at their new destinations.

The center is also working to assist the 200 employees that were working at the facility with employment options.

“Make sure every staff member continues to find gainful employment whether here or transitional season while the residents are at the other places. We have yet to work out the details of any of that were about 24 hours into this and still trying to figure out and put a lot of that together,” Juve said.

The center’s childcare area is also working to get things back in order after flames damaged the building.

“The childcare community has really embraced us. Lots of donations, lots of people coming. Do you need toys? Do you need paper products? There is so many things that I didn’t think of that they are thinking of for me,” Laura Lempe said.

The kids and teachers were donated a temporary new home by the Boys and Girls Club at Rose Creek that will be running on Monday.

Staff say the work doesn’t end here.

“We will continue throughout the weekend doing what we are already doing and we will not stop until we know that we have done all of our due diligence and make the path forward from here as too what’s next,” Juve said.

Juve says they will have architects and other experts in on Monday to help begin the recovery process.