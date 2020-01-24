North Dakota State Wrestling Moves Over .500 On The Season With Win Over Oklahoma
Bison Beat the Sooners, 24-15
FARGO, N.D — (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State 24, Oklahoma 15
Results by weight class of each match:
141— #9 Dom Demas (OU) dec Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU), 11-5
149— Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU) fall Jacob Butler (OU), 1:27
157— Jared Franek (NDSU) dec #16 Justin Thomas (OU), 3-1
165— #9 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) fall Jose Lao Cooper (OU), 3:32
174— #15 Anthony Mantanona (OU) fall Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU), 4:04
184— Darrien Roberts (OU) dec TJ Pottinger (NDSU), 4-2
197— #12 Jake Woodley (OU) dec Cordell Eaton (NDSU), 6-2
285— #27 Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec Josiah Jones (OU), 3-2
125— McGwire Midkiff (NDSU) dec Christian Moody (OU), 2-0
133— #10 Cam Sykora (NDSU) dec #21 Anthony Madrigal (OU), 6-4
Dual started at 141 pounds
Attendance— 615
Referee— Scott Hall
# Track Wrestling rankings