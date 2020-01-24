North Dakota State Wrestling Moves Over .500 On The Season With Win Over Oklahoma

Bison Beat the Sooners, 24-15

FARGO, N.D — (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State 24, Oklahoma 15

Results by weight class of each match:

141— #9 Dom Demas (OU) dec Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU), 11-5

149— Jaden Van Maanen (NDSU) fall Jacob Butler (OU), 1:27

157— Jared Franek (NDSU) dec #16 Justin Thomas (OU), 3-1

165— #9 Andrew Fogarty (NDSU) fall Jose Lao Cooper (OU), 3:32

174— #15 Anthony Mantanona (OU) fall Lorenzo De La Riva (NDSU), 4:04

184— Darrien Roberts (OU) dec TJ Pottinger (NDSU), 4-2

197— #12 Jake Woodley (OU) dec Cordell Eaton (NDSU), 6-2

285— #27 Brandon Metz (NDSU) dec Josiah Jones (OU), 3-2

125— McGwire Midkiff (NDSU) dec Christian Moody (OU), 2-0

133— #10 Cam Sykora (NDSU) dec #21 Anthony Madrigal (OU), 6-4

Dual started at 141 pounds

Attendance— 615

Referee— Scott Hall

# Track Wrestling rankings