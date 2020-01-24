Sheyenne boys basketball tops Grand Forks Red River

The Mustangs defeated the Roughriders 84-54

WEST FARGO, N.D. — In a battle between two of the top three teams in the East region, Sheyenne boys basketball dominated the second half of play to take down Grand Forks Red River 84-54.

It was a tight race in the opening half of play. The game went into halftime with the Mustangs ahead 43-34.

Sheyenne took off in the second while Red River couldn’t seem to get anything going early on. The Mustangs outscored the Roughriders 41-20 in the latter half of the game to finish off the win.

Tyler Terhark led things for the Mustangs with 23 points.

Both Sheyenne and Red River play again on Tuesday. The Mustangs play Grand Forks Central and the Roughriders take on West Fargo.