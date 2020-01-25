Man arrested after police say he threatened someone with firearm

Authorities say a firearm was found at the scene

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead police responded to a disturbance at JC Chumleys on Main Avenue at 2 o’clock this morning.

Someone had reported being threatened with a firearm while in the parking lot.

The firearm was located at the scene.

Officers detained several people, and say this was not a random event.

29-year-old Adam John Grieger was arrested without incident for Felony 2nd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats.