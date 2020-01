NDSU Bison Invited to White House

Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted about the invitation from President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Kevin Cramer tweeted a photo saying the NDSU Bison football team is invited to the White House after winning the FCS National Championship.

The tweet says President Donald Trump asked specifically about Matt Entz and “how they keep doing it with new head coaches.”

The Bison visited the White House last March for the first time.