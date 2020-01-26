JANUARY FLOOD OUTLOOK

…RED RIVER BASIN OUTLOOK FOR RIVER FLOOD POTENTIAL… FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

This outlook covers the Red River of the North

and its Minnesota and North Dakota tributaries.

…HIGH RISK OF MAJOR FLOODING THIS SPRING ALONG THE MAINSTEM RED

RIVER WITH WIDESPREAD MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING ALONG THE

TRIBUTARIES…

This outlook covers the period from January 27, 2020 to May 19,

2020. Note that this period has been extended to encompass the

entirety of the spring flood season.

.OUTLOOK SUMMARY…

* Probabilities for exceeding Major, Moderate, Minor Flood Stage…

Major Flooding…

There is a high risk (greater than 65 percent) of major flooding

at Fargo/Moorhead, Halstad, Grand Forks/East Grand Forks, Oslo,

Drayton, and Pembina on the Red River. In North Dakota, there is a

high risk of major flooding at Valley City, Kindred, the West Fargo

Diversion, and Harwood on the Sheyenne River and at Abercrombie on

the Wild Rice River. In Minnesota, there is not a high risk of major

flooding at any forecast points with this outlook issuance.

There is a medium risk (35 to 65 percent) of major flooding at

Wahpeton/Breckenridge on the Red River. In North Dakota, there is a

medium risk of major flooding at Lisbon on the Sheyenne River,

Mapleton on the Maple River, and Neche on the Pembina River. In

Minnesota, there is a medium risk of major flooding at Hendrum on the

Wild Rice River, Climax on the Sand Hill River, and at High Landing

and Crookston on the Red Lake River.

There is a low risk (less than 35 percent) of major flooding

throughout the remainder of the basin with this outlook issuance.

Moderate Flooding…

There is a high risk (greater than 65 percent) of moderate

flooding at Wahpeton/Breckenridge on the Red River. In North Dakota,

there is a high risk of moderate flooding at Lisbon on the Sheyenne

River, Enderlin and Mapleton on the Maple River, Hillsboro on the

Goose River, and Neche on the Pembina River. In Minnesota, there is a

high risk of moderate flooding at Sabin on the South Branch of the

Buffalo River, Hawley and Dilworth on the Buffalo River, Hendrum on

the Wild Rice River, Climax on the Sand Hill River, Crookston on the

Red Lake River, Alvarado on the Snake River, and Hallock on the Two

Rivers River.

There is a medium risk (35 to 65 percent) of moderate flooding at

Hickson on the Red River. In Minnesota, there is a medium risk of

moderate flooding at Twin Valley on the Wild Rice River, Shelly on

the Marsh River, and High Landing on the Red Lake River.

Minor Flooding…

There is a high risk (greater than 65 percent) of minor flooding

at Minto on the Forest River and Walhalla on the Pembina River. There

is a medium risk (35 to 65 percent) of minor flooding at Roseau on

the Roseau River and Grafton* on the Park River. There is a low risk

of minor flooding near Warren on the Snake River.

*Note: With the recent completion of the Grafton Bypass, river

flows will be divided between the main channel and the diversion.

This will significantly reduce the impact on the City of Grafton and

surrounding areas protected by the diversion, and the in town river

gage at Grafton is not likely to reach the stages depicted here.

However, locations outside the protection of the diversion still have

the depicted risk probability associated with historic levels on the

Grafton gage.

.OUTLOOK DISCUSSION…

Hydrologic and climate conditions which affect each of the several

factors that significantly determine the timing and magnitude of

spring snowmelt flooding within the Red River of the North are

discussed below:

* SNOWPACK CONDITIONS…

The current snowpack and associated water content is above normal.

Since December 1, 2019, snowfall has been much above average (roughly

150 to 300 percent of normal). This has been the case for much of the

basin with the exception of far northeastern ND and northwestern MN.

The current water content of the snow ranges from 2.5 to 5.0 inches

which are values usually seen closer to snowmelt (i.e., running high

for this point in the winter).

* SOIL MOISTURE…

At the time of freeze-up, soil moisture was well above normal

across much of the basin due to record precipitation during the fall.

Some locations even had standing water frozen into some ditches.

* FROST DEPTHS…

Current frost depth values are shallower than normal due to early

and persistent snowcover this winter. The far southern valley

currently reports frost depth values of 6 to 12 inches while most

locations north of Fargo range from 14 to 30 inches.

* RIVER FLOWS…

Base streamflows are much above normal, even nearing record levels

for this time of year due to the record wet fall. The Red River and

most tributaries (mainly south of Oslo) are currently flowing at the

95th percentile or greater. Further north, flows are in the 76th to

95th percentiles.

* RIVER ICE…

River ice and lake ice thicknesses are currently less than normal

and quite variable across the region.

* FACTORS YET TO BE DETERMINED…

– Further snowpack growth,

– Rate of snowmelt/thaw,

– Heavy rain on snow or frozen ground during thaw or peak flood,

– Heavy rain on ice-covered rivers causing short-term ice jams.