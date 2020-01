Devils Lake’s Nelson Wins High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — This week’s winner of the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week is Devils Lake’s Grant Nelson.

Nelson took home 90 percent of the votes online.

The NDSU Basketball commit came up with a huge block at the rim against Davies

Congrats to Nelson and the Firebirds for taking home this week’s win.