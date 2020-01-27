Man Wanted for Murder Arrested in New Rockford

NEW ROCKFORD, N.D.–A California man wanted for murder was apprehended in New Rockford on Sunday.

The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a man wanted for murder in Humboldt, California who was staying at the Bison Lodge. During the investigation, a man and woman fled on foot from the lodge.

Officers say they were able to surround a small building where the man had fled.

After the man continued to ignore officers’ commands to surrender, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered the building and arrested 39-year-old Demetrius Coleman.

Police are still searching for the woman who goes by Miriam or Alma Ahumada. She is hispanic and approximately 5’2″ tall. Authorities believe she is still in the area, but is not a threat to the public.

Coleman was transferred to the Stutsman County Correctional Center in Jamestown awaiting extradition back to California.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office at 701-947-5515.