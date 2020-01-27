Rolex appraised at Antiques Roadshow in Bonanzaville is season’s biggest find

1/2 Courtesy: PBS

2/2 Courtesy: PBS

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Nearly eight months ago the PBS show Antiques Roadshow filmed at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

We finally get to see some of the treasures that were brought in.

A man brought in a Rolex Oyster Cosmograph watch with receipts, a blank warranty sheet and the box it came in. He bought it in 1973 for $345 which was his entire month’s Air Force salary. He even got a 10% discount.

It was appraised at auction for $500,000 to $700,000.

Paul Newman made the watch famous for wearing it during his racing career.

PBS say the Rolex Oyster Cosmograph watch is the biggest find of the season.

The episodes for the next two weeks will also feature Bonanzaville. Antiques Roadshow airs on PBS Mondays at 7:00 PM.