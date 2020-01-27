The Mamba Mentality: NDSU Basketball Reflects on the Life of Kobe Bryant

What is the mamba mentality for NDSU basketball?

FARGO. N.D. — Its been a little over 24 hours since the world was shocked at the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing along with his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s legacy goes way behind the five NBA titles, 18 all-star games, MVP trophy or the 81 points he dropped against the Toronto Raptors. It’s the way Kobe lived life by one mentality. The Mamba Mentality.

The Mamba Mentality carries through in all ways of life. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. Its the level of intense focus and relentless approach both in preparation and competition.

Everyone has a different way in accomplishing just that and that’s why Kobe “Bean” Bryant’s impact reaches far more than just basketball. His mentality, his life, will continue in many ways through others including North Dakota State’s basketball program.

“I play with a chip on my shoulder and he taught me that. Even though I don’t personally know him,” guard Vinnie Shahid said. “Just watching him growing up and seeing the way he attacked the process and worked out and worked so hard. It rubbed off on me and made me want to work harder and be a better version on myself.”

“(ESPN’s) Jay Williams talked about a story where he came to the gym at three and Kobe was already working out and how Kobe would come at three, leave then come back at five, leave again then come back at 7,” guard Jaxson Knotek said. “Its just crazy, his work ethic. Just the pursuit to the be the best and have dreams.”

“Kobe had this quote it was “Whether your sitting on the bench, your encouraging your teammates during the game, your handing them water, whatever it is. All forty minutes or whatever it is, give it your all because whatever it is that day it may be different the next and you just never know,” freshman Olivia Skibiel said.

The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers next home game Tuesday night in wake of organization still coping with Bryant’s death.