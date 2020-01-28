Elim Rehab and Care Center Recovering from Fire

FARGO, N.D.–Staff and residents at Elim Rehab and Care Center in Fargo are recovering from the fire that ravaged the building on January 23.

Officials at the center released an update on Tuesday regarding the whereabouts of the residents and plans for the staff.

The assisted living offices located at the back of the campus have become the temporary base of operations for Elim, while the Elim Children’s Center is being relocated to the Boys and Girls Club at Rose Creek on University Drive starting Wednesday at 6:45 a.m.

Officials say the assisted living area known as the Pioneer House was unaffected by the fire and all residents have received their normal care since the fire.

A plan to provide a variety of options for the staff members is in the works and Elim says it will share the plan with employees as soon as it is ready.

The rehab center also thanked the community for their support and donations which will be used to benefit the staff, residents and children who have been affected. Donations can be made at fargoelimcare.org.