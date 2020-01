High School Hockey Roundup: Moorhead Boys, Davies Girls Win

Spuds Beat Bemidji; Eagles Beat East Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. — In Tuesday night high school hockey action, Moorhead put up nine goals against Bemidji to get their 17th win on the season. Forward Carson Triggs recorded a hat trick.

On the girls side, East Grand Forks scored first against Davies but the Eagles responded with five unanswered goals to win 5-1 and remain unbeaten on the season.