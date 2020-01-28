ND lawmaker, taskforce look to end human trafficking

FARGO, N.D. — State Rep. Ruth Buffalo of Fargo introduced six pieces of legislature last year to help combat and train against human trafficking in North Dakota.

With more publicity about trafficking in recent years the Human Trafficking Task Force has received more tips and been able to provide better care for victims.

The awareness about both human trafficking and missing indigenous people is on the rise in recent years across the region.

“We know that within the Fargo-Moorhead area our Native American homeless women are prime targets for human trafficking and sex trafficking,” says state Representative Ruth Buffalo.

“In our state we have served 405 victims of trafficking, of those about 80% are residents of North Dakota,” says Human Trafficking Taskforce Executive Director Emily Schwartz.

